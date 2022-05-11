Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 17,766 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,683 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 17,766 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $16,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 29.6% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 90,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 20,735 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 157.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 129,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 79,376 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 1,350.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 64,796 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 41.2% during the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 82,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

TPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

TPH stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,426,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,769. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.94. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.41 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.19%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile (Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.