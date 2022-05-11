Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 240,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,812 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $8,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OVV. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 540.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,720,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,100 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,746,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at $45,027,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,120,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,297 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at $26,940,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.76.

Shares of Ovintiv stock traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $43.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,562,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,322,036. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $57.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 3.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently -35.24%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,817,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

