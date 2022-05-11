Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,257 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,555 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.65% of Bancorp worth $9,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Bancorp by 431.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 999,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,300,000 after purchasing an additional 811,565 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bancorp by 165.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,188,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,243,000 after purchasing an additional 741,476 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $602,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $11,267,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Bancorp by 2,686.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 359,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 346,511 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Bancorp stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.77. The stock had a trading volume of 318,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,161. The Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $33.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.20.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 41.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

