Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 122,552 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 122,552 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $9,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ResMed by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,232,000 after buying an additional 27,001 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in ResMed by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,215,000 after buying an additional 38,940 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in ResMed by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 57,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,947,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $892,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,903,000 after buying an additional 25,531 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,971,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.06, for a total transaction of $1,328,290.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,614 shares of company stock worth $10,314,879. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed stock traded down $3.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.46. 645,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,540. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.83 and a 52-week high of $301.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). ResMed had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $864.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.11.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

