Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,512 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 392,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $7,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, CAO Laura P. Moon sold 7,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $122,718.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,246.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenn Gary Cohen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $80,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,889.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $183,525. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PDM traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.62. The stock had a trading volume of 996,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,559. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.76). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $138.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 210.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.