Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,727 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 441,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $8,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,238,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,997,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,567,000 after purchasing an additional 68,279 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,634,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,520,000 after acquiring an additional 211,856 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,541,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,711,000 after acquiring an additional 14,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,344,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,915,000 after acquiring an additional 15,031 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,580,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,151. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 79.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.77.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers ( NYSE:SKT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $108.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is presently 363.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SKT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

