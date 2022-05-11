Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 167,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNFI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 109,348 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $756,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Shares of UNFI traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.85. 325,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,355. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.08. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.61 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $99,982.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $84,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

United Natural Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.