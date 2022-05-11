Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.70

Shares of Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.70 and last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 294688 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCRFY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Panasonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Panasonic in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average is $10.61.

Panasonic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions segments. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells.

