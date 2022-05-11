Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Declares $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Papa John’s International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Papa John’s International has a dividend payout ratio of 33.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Papa John’s International to earn $4.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Shares of PZZA traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.34. The stock had a trading volume of 10,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,979. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.45. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $82.04 and a 52 week high of $140.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 75.29%. The business had revenue of $542.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at about $560,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PZZA. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $144.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $122.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.20.

About Papa John’s International (Get Rating)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.