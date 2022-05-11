Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Acquires 162,383 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 828.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,383 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $5,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13,031.3% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period.

Shares of FALN stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.70. 43,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,542. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.66 and a 1 year high of $30.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.096 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%.

