Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Acquires 89,015 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 611.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,562 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,015 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 0.8% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $27,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.81.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $245.68. 3,070,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,238,254. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.66. The company has a market cap of $181.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

