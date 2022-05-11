Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 534.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373,043 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Ares Capital worth $9,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARCC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $375,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 188,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 13,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Hovde Group raised shares of Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Mary Beth Henson purchased 6,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ARCC stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.21. 430,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,985,205. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.05.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.12 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 75.13% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

