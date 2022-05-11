Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 418.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,473 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $21,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Zoetis by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,849,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,776. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.48. The firm has a market cap of $76.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.08 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total value of $1,922,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,622 shares of company stock worth $9,995,351 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.88.

Zoetis Profile (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.