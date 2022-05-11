Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 590.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,023 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $15,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 28,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 41,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.63.

Shares of NYSE:TT traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.31. 1,417,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,102. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.35. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $131.00 and a 52-week high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

