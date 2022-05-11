Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Grows Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 581.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,551 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $8,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Members Trust Co increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 6,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 28,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,840. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $84.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.92%.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $110,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $129,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,437 shares of company stock worth $3,505,795 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DUK. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

