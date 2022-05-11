Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Grows Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 427.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256,406 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $44,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,784,154 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.42 and its 200-day moving average is $135.66. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.