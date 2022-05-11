Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 572.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,775 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $11,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,882,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,482,000 after purchasing an additional 118,101 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 55,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTB Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,588,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NNN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.71. 43,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,220. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.02. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.84.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $190.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 126.95%.

NNN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

