Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $4.08 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 786.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,005 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,447.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 930.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,554,750. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $38.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.08.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

