Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $8.66 Million Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 610.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,912 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $8,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,848 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 803,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,685,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $1,508,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $60,153.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,374 shares of company stock worth $902,881 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.75.

ES traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.26. 53,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.75. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.82%.

Eversource Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.