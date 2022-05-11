Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 603.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,079 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,804 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after buying an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 146.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,608,275,000 after buying an additional 3,523,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter worth about $586,785,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,024,519,000 after buying an additional 1,109,641 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.64, for a total value of $502,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,918,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,322,684,212.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total value of $4,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,735 shares of company stock valued at $27,822,819. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.50.

CRM traded down $5.25 on Wednesday, reaching $161.90. 266,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,405,255. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.69 and its 200-day moving average is $232.26. The company has a market cap of $160.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.55, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.13 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

