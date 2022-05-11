Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Invests $30.68 Million in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,280,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,677,000. Independence Realty Trust makes up approximately 1.0% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Independence Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 639.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,177,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882,894 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $37,527,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5,930.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,685,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,131 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 78,519.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 676,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,465,000 after acquiring an additional 675,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,402,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,897,000 after acquiring an additional 667,903 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Compass Point raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

NYSE:IRT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,849,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,354,846. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.90. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $28.42.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 34.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.61%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

