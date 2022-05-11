Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Purchases 85,096 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 435.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,096 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $16,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Prologis by 69.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766,367 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Prologis by 30.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,532 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,819,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,081,000 after acquiring an additional 476,398 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $64,541,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,310,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,648,000 after buying an additional 351,510 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PLD traded down $6.96 on Tuesday, reaching $125.41. 11,270,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,404,941. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $174.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.87. The company has a market cap of $92.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLD. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.75.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

