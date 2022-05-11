Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 500.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,376 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $17,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Haverford Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of AON by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of AON by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 69,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in AON by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock traded up $4.09 on Tuesday, hitting $279.18. 1,026,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,134. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $312.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $223.19 and a 52 week high of $341.98. The company has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 0.94.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.02. AON had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 119.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AON’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $25,281.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,982,022 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.90.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

