Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 205.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,552 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.70.

In other American Electric Power news, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $497,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Julia A. Sloat sold 1,803 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $180,570.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,492,330.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,526 shares of company stock valued at $4,257,794. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.78. The company had a trading volume of 187,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,197. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $104.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 59.66%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

