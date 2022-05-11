Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 580.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 469,728 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Horizon worth $10,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 40,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 46,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 61,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Shares of FHN traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,988,919. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average is $19.37. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In related news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $907,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,491.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

FHN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Wedbush lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

First Horizon Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.