Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.56.

PRMRF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

PRMRF traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $24.52. The company had a trading volume of 50,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $28.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 3.14.

Paramount Resources ( OTCMKTS:PRMRF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $344.55 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.064 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.06. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is 42.08%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

