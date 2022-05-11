Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 13th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Paramount Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of POU traded up C$1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$32.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,217. The company has a market cap of C$4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.33. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of C$11.97 and a 52-week high of C$36.25.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.37. The firm had revenue of C$434.30 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

POU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$47.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$38.55.

In related news, Director James Geral Bell sold 19,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.82, for a total transaction of C$611,834.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$835,111.94. Also, Director Robert M. Macdonald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.00, for a total transaction of C$96,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$92,096. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,819 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,185.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

