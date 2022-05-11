Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 77.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,243,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 981,500 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises 49.6% of Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $49,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 231.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 3,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BKLN stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,202,650. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $22.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.88.

