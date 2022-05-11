Parker-Hannifin Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $18.30 Per Share (NYSE:PH)

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report issued on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $18.30 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $18.25. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.71.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $265.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $279.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.29. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $260.23 and a one year high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,238.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 31.86%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

