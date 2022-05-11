Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 85.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Party City Holdco updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

PRTY opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $148.44 million, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 3.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93. Party City Holdco has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $11.06.

PRTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Party City Holdco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Party City Holdco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.42.

In other Party City Holdco news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 1,162,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,778,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Party City Holdco by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 159,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Party City Holdco by 20.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Party City Holdco by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Party City Holdco by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 220,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 421.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 17,144 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Party City Holdco Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

