Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.202 per share on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Patria Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

PAX traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 522,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.72 million, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of -0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.88. Patria Investments has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $19.49.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. Patria Investments had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 52.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Patria Investments will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Patria Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Patria Investments by 1,850.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Patria Investments by 3,284.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,363 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Patria Investments by 4,260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the 4th quarter worth $583,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Patria Investments by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter.

About Patria Investments (Get Rating)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.