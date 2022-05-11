Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Gap Up to $66.29

Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $66.29, but opened at $67.90. Patrick Industries shares last traded at $66.92, with a volume of 20 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.27. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $2.04. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 39.75% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Patrick Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 10.88%.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $683,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 220,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,065,721.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total value of $333,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 215,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,370,673.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 5.4% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:PATK)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.