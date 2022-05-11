Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Paychex were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 422,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 626.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 365,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,046,000 after acquiring an additional 314,740 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 112,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,533,000 after acquiring an additional 96,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Paychex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 183,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $1.75 on Wednesday, hitting $118.38. 35,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,289. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.08 and a 200-day moving average of $125.75. The stock has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.12 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.40%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

