Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $274.05

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $274.05 and last traded at $275.40, with a volume of 5838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $295.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $505.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.29.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $320.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.54.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Paycom Software by 157.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.