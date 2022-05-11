Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $274.05

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $274.05 and last traded at $275.40, with a volume of 5838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $295.24.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $505.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.29.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $320.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.54.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Paycom Software by 157.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Paycom Software Company Profile (NYSE:PAYC)
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paycom Software (PAYC)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.