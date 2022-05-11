Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.85

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.85 and last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 139297 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on PAYO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Payoneer Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $139.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYO. W Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,398,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,369,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,442,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,028,000 after buying an additional 6,938,027 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at $20,336,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter worth $24,353,000. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

