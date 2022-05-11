PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Patricia Gallup Sells 3,700 Shares

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $174,862.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,138,852 shares in the company, valued at $337,382,145.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 25th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,611 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $129,479.49.
- On Tuesday, April 19th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,589 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $134,938.68.
- On Wednesday, April 13th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $142,155.00.
- On Tuesday, April 5th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,138 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $165,090.18.
- On Thursday, March 24th, Patricia Gallup sold 852 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $44,022.84.
- On Monday, March 7th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,800 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $90,990.00.
- On Thursday, March 3rd, Patricia Gallup sold 1,444 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $71,882.32.
- On Wednesday, February 23rd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,553 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $123,003.54.
- On Monday, February 14th, Patricia Gallup sold 4,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $226,070.00.
Shares of CNXN stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.18. 2,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,160. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.42. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $54.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.65.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PC Connection in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PC Connection in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in PC Connection by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in PC Connection in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in PC Connection in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in PC Connection by 46.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. 41.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PC Connection Company Profile (Get Rating)
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PC Connection (CNXN)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.