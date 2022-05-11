PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Patricia Gallup Sells 3,700 Shares

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $174,862.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,138,852 shares in the company, valued at $337,382,145.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 25th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,611 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $129,479.49.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,589 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $134,938.68.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $142,155.00.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,138 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $165,090.18.

On Thursday, March 24th, Patricia Gallup sold 852 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $44,022.84.

On Monday, March 7th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,800 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $90,990.00.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Patricia Gallup sold 1,444 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $71,882.32.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,553 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $123,003.54.

On Monday, February 14th, Patricia Gallup sold 4,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $226,070.00.

Shares of CNXN stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.18. 2,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,160. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.42. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $54.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.65.

PC Connection ( NASDAQ:CNXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 12.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PC Connection in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PC Connection in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in PC Connection by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in PC Connection in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in PC Connection in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in PC Connection by 46.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. 41.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

