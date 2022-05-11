Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) Trading 10.4% Higher

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) traded up 10.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.47 and last traded at $4.47. 4,441 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 328,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pear Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pear Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.19.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.78.

Pear Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PEAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Pear Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. 53.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pear Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEAR)

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

