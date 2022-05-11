Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 96,690 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 258,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 31,443 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE PEB traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.44. 1,500,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,588. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.68. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $26.45.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -2.40%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

