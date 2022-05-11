PegNet Market Cap Hits $141,667.54 (PEG)

PegNet (PEG) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 10th. One PegNet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PegNet has traded 51.8% higher against the US dollar. PegNet has a total market cap of $141,667.54 and $1,245.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003224 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.96 or 0.00515797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00036593 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,181.83 or 2.00501987 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,323.20 or 0.07491034 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

