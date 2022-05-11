Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.34

Shares of Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.34 and last traded at C$1.26, with a volume of 161097 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.28.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PMT. Stifel Firstegy raised Perpetual Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Perpetual Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$78.11 million and a P/E ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.56, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Perpetual Energy ( TSE:PMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$21.45 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile (TSE:PMT)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

