Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.34

Shares of Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.34 and last traded at C$1.26, with a volume of 161097 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.28.
Several research firms recently issued reports on PMT. Stifel Firstegy raised Perpetual Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Perpetual Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$78.11 million and a P/E ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.56, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.43.
Perpetual Energy Company Profile (TSE:PMT)
Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.
Recommended Stories
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.