Perth Mint Gold Token Hits One Day Volume of $14,056.00 (PMGT)

Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. One Perth Mint Gold Token coin can now be purchased for $1,839.50 or 0.05786215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Perth Mint Gold Token has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $14,056.00 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,811.32 or 1.00063910 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00104856 BTC.

Perth Mint Gold Token Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally. “

