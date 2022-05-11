Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 116.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,806,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,192,157 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Pfizer worth $460,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.49. 27,284,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,609,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.17 and a 200 day moving average of $51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.18). Pfizer had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.