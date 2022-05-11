PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.
Shares of ISD opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.17. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $16.66.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).
