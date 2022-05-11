PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

Shares of ISD opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.17. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $16.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 9.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,690,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,111,000 after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.