Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Short Interest Update

Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 86.7% from the April 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PHMMF remained flat at $$77.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 62 shares, compared to its average volume of 500. Pharma Mar has a 1-year low of $55.47 and a 1-year high of $116.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pharma Mar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Pharma Mar, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for use in oncology in Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oncology, Diagnostics, and RNA interference.

