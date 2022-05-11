PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Trading Up 0.5%

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.14. Approximately 104,536 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 370,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PharmaCyte Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 19th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.37.

PharmaCyte Biotech ( OTCMKTS:PMCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shay Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech by 4,434.7% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 662,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 647,731 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $647,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable non-metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes.

