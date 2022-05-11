PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Trading Up 0.5%

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.14. Approximately 104,536 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 370,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PharmaCyte Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 19th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.37.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shay Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech by 4,434.7% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 662,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 647,731 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $647,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PharmaCyte Biotech Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PMCB)
PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable non-metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PharmaCyte Biotech (PMCB)
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- Follow The Money To Cigna
Receive News & Ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.