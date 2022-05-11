Phillip Md Et Al Frost Purchases 400,000 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 195,156,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,535,609.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 35,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $106,400.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $313,000.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $311,000.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 750,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $2,317,500.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00.

NASDAQ:OPK opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.59 and a beta of 1.88.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research cut shares of OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OPKO Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of OPKO Health by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 11,260 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 107,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 870,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 169,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

