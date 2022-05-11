Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ PECO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.98. The company had a trading volume of 895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,499. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $36.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 138.39.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 1.08% and a net margin of 4.61%. Equities analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1,332.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 197,571 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 336,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,124,000 after buying an additional 188,548 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,411,000 after acquiring an additional 169,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 354,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after acquiring an additional 137,331 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 129,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 71,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.58% of the company’s stock.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.
