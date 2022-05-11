Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ PECO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.98. The company had a trading volume of 895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,499. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $36.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 138.39.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 1.08% and a net margin of 4.61%. Equities analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1,332.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 197,571 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 336,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,124,000 after buying an additional 188,548 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,411,000 after acquiring an additional 169,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 354,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after acquiring an additional 137,331 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 129,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 71,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.