Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $31.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion and a PE ratio of 138.39. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 1.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Compass Point started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.50 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,411,000 after buying an additional 169,196 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 20,105.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1,332.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after buying an additional 197,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. 36.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

