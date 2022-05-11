Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on July 1st

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $31.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion and a PE ratio of 138.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.98. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $36.35.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 1.08% and a net margin of 4.61%. Research analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PECO shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $548,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,411,000 after purchasing an additional 169,196 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 20,105.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1,332.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 197,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.