Picton Mahoney Asset Management Cuts Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $11,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 58,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,895,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 656 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $5.54 on Tuesday, reaching $178.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,438,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,542. The company has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $164.75 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Barclays lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.30.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

